Dundalk man accused of producing knife during attempted robbery

A 28 year old man accused of producing a kitchen knife during an attempted robbery, is to have his case dealt with at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Stephen Kerrigan with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk appeared before the local district court last Wednesday charged with attempted robbery at The Casino, The Demesne, Dundalk on June third last year.

He is further charged with producing the knife in a manner likely to intimidate another person.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge John Coughlan the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail to the first of May for service of a Book of Evidence.