Office of Public Works invest €5m at Brú na Bóinne near Drogheda

An investment of €5 million for works at Brú na Bóinne, was announced today by the Office of Public Works along with its strategic partners, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The works include major refurbishment of Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, the installation of a stunning state of the art exhibition at Knowth celebrating the megalithic art at the site and improved interpretation and visitor facilities at Newgrange National Monument.



The works at the Visitor Centre are programmed to commence in February 2019 and to be completed within six months.

During the period of works, the Visitor Centre will be closed. However, access to the monument will still be provided through a temporary reception facility based in the Visitor Centre Carpark. Tours to Newgrange and Knowth (from March 28) will operate as normal with as little disruption as possible.



Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State, Kevin Boxer Moran said “This is a significant investment by the State in one of the most important Heritage Sites in Ireland”



This investment will see improvement to a number of elements at the Visitor Centre, including updated interpretative displays, upgrading of mechanical and electrical facilities, upgraded café and improvement to universal access.

The Office of Public Works apologises for the inconvenience caused and say that for any queries regarding this, or for visitors with disabilities or special requirements, to contact them at: brunaboinne@opw.ie or +353 (0)41 9880300.

For up to date information regarding this see the Newgrange and Knowth Facebook page

Full information is also available on heritageIreland.ie