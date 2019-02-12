UPDATE: Rail lines now reopened after Irish Rail suspend services due to tragic incident

UPDATE: Irish Rail say lines have now reopened but delays to serives are likely

Dublin DART and Northern Commuter services have been suspended between Clontarf Road and Raheny this afternoon, due to what Irish Rail are describing as a tragic incident at Harmonstown.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene and Irish Rail says services will remain suspended until 3.30 pm at the earliest.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets and there are bus transfers between Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.