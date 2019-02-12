Man pleads guilty to serious assault of 10-week-old baby girl in Louth

A 20-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting a 10-week-old baby girl in County Louth has pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court.

The defendant - who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, had his case listed for trial today (Tuesday).

However when it was called this morning the court was told the accused was entering a guilty plea.

He admitted recklessly or intentionally causing serious harm to the infant at a location in the county on March 13th 2017 contrary to Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The accused was 18 at the time of the offence.

Following the arraignment, the Defence barrister asked for the case to be adjourned to the next sitting of the court as he said a significant number of reports would have to be prepared for the sentencing hearing.

After he was told there was no objection from the Prosecution Judge Patrick Quinn adjourned the case to the 30th of April for mention and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

As part of his bail conditions, the defendant must reside at an address in Cork and sign on three times a week at the local garda station.

He must stay away from the baby and her family and be contactable by mobile phone at all time.