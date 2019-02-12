Is this Dundalk’s strangest rental?

It is a surprise to nobody that prices in Dundalk have been steadily increasing lately. According to the latest Daft.ie report, rents have risen by a massive 10% in Louth in the last quarter, making it even more difficult for people in Dundalk to find a place to rent.

A brief look at the Daft.ie website shows a number of apartments available to rent in Dundalk, with very few under the €1,000 price point per month.

The rising cost of apartments is causing many people to consider living in house or apartment shares, which is renting a room in a house or apartment with a number of other people.

An apartment share in Bridge Street, Dundalk caught the eye.

For €400 a month you get a double bedroom in a flat.

The advertiser specifies that you must be an “open-minded, friendly female to share the flat with other person”. The advert is placed by a person named Daniel. The advertiser also specifies that you are not allowed to have pets, or parties as it is a “resting place”.

The term “resting place” is coupled with a winky face emoji….

Take a look for yourself here