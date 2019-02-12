Housing will be delivered if M1 Corridor attracts businesses

Housing will be delivered if the new M1 corridor fulfils its aim of attracting new business to the region, according to Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

A major concern about the move is that there is not sufficient housing to meet the needs of those who would like to move to the region for the new opportunities the M1 corridor may bring. The aim of the project is to highlight the advantages of the region in order to attract new investment.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said that Rebuilding Ireland, the government strategy for housing will be able to deliver the accommodation needed in the region if the M1 corridor project attracts more people and investment to the area.

Speaking about the Rebuilding Ireland strategy on Tuesday, Minister Murphy said: “what we saw in recent weeks is confirmation from the CSO that Rebuilding Ireland, the government’s strategy to rebuild the housing sector is now working.

“We saw dramatic increases in supply in 2018 and more homes were bought last year than in any year in the past decade, which is really important, but we need to do more. A part of the work we continue to do this year in housing is to make sure we are delivering houses all over the country, in every part, in every region.”