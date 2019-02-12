Louth nursing strikes called off after pay increase proposed

Nursing strikes planned for today, Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 of this week have been called off after the INMO struck a deal at the Labour Court yesterday.

If accepted, a significant amount of Irish nurses could receive an increase of up to 7 per cent in their pay.

Health services across the country will return to normal. However, thousands of people who had surgeries, clinic appointments or day services are expected to be canceled today.

Many media outlets are speculating that the pay deal could cause a flood of pay claims from other unions in the public sector.

Hundreds of doctors are now threatening to use their surgeries to lobby patients to vote against Government cuts.