Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday February 12 2019

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) O'Hanlon of 68 Upper Fathom Road, Newry, Down / Louth

Peacefully at Dunlarg Care Home, Keady. Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary McGuinness (Omeath), brothers Peter (Ravensdale), Hugh (Dungannon) and Eddie (Australia), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 1.00 pm Tuesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.20 am to St. Michael's Church, Killean arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace