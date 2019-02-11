Teen charged for shop and home burglaries on same date in Dundalk

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged for the burglary of a popular local shop.

The juvenile male entered the MACE store on the Castletown Road at 7.55pm on Saturday, February 9 brandishing a knife and threatened staff members.

He made away with between €100 and €200. The teenager was later arrested and charged by Dundalk Gardai.

The teen was also arrested and charged for the burglary of a house at Ard Easmuinn on February 9. He appeared in court in relation to the two charges today.