'Finishing touches' being applied to Dundalk St Patrick's Day events

According to the committee, plans for events in Dundalk town centre for St Patrick’s Day are continuing with the organisers getting ready to announce the programme later this week.

Chairperson of the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day event, Cllr. Conor Keelan, said he is pleased with the progress that is being made, despite the time constraints.

He said: ‘Despite the short lead-in time, there has been a lot of work done by the committee so far and those involved are committed to ensuring that there is a good programme of events for families to enjoy on the day, from 2pm to 5pm in and around the Market Square.

‘We are putting the finishing touches to the event programme and we hope to formally announce what’s happening later this week so that everyone knows what to expect for March 17 in Dundalk’.

In addition, the committee has revamped the St Patrick’s Day Facebook page, which can be found at St Patrick’s Day Dundalk and emails can be received at stpatsdundalk@gmail.com.

Cllr. Keelan said: ‘There has been good engagement with groups from around the town and we are happy with the support we have received from people who want to take part in the music and dancing that’s being organised.

‘While we are concentrating on the 2019 event, we are also beginning to work on the 2020 parade, which we hope will be something really special, particularly with the newly refurbished Clanbrassil Street as a backdrop’.

Cllr. Anne Campbell, who is also on the committee, said she realises that people will be disappointed there is no parade this year.

She said: ‘People have expressed their frustration and disappointment that there will be no parade in Dundalk in 2019. I want to be clear about why this is – Dundalk Chamber of Commerce announced last year they were no longer able to provide the resources and staffing needed to organise a parade and met a number of times with Louth County Council to discuss the way forward.

‘In the middle of January, there was a public meeting called to decide what could be done with just two months to go to St Patrick’s Day. At that meeting, a number of councillors, including Cllr. Keelan, Cllr. Maeve Yore, Cllr. Ruairí Ó Murchú and myself put ourselves forward in order to ensure there would be something for families to do in Dundalk on the day.

‘Since then, we have been working together with a number of others, including Shane McBride from Pelican, Elaine McGeough, manager of the Long Walk Shopping Centre; Maria O’Toole from PayPal; Kayleigh Mulligan from the Louth Volunteer Centre and Pat McCormick, president Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, to make sure that Dundalk was not left with no events at all.

‘Dundalk people have always supported the parade, and we hope that they will show that same support this year for the events we have planned’.