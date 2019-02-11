REPORT: Three injured in hit and run in north Louth

According to a report by LMFM this morning, three people were rushed to hospital last night following what sis being described as a hit and run incident near Drumbilla Cross in north Louth at around 8.30pm.

A car was rear-ended by another vehicle and crashed into a ditch along the stretch of road.

Emergency services form Dundalk attended the scene for a number of hours.

The injuries to the three people are reported as being non-life threatening.