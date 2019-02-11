Deaths in Dundalk - Monday February 11 2019

The death has occurred of Kevin McGovern of Drumcar, Dunleer and late of Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Suddenly at his home. Kevin, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Parker) and loving father of Patrick, Martin, Paul and Declan.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Margaret, Rosaleen, Karen and Jacqueline, grandchildren Sean, Niamh, Alan, Amy, Callun, Sarah, Chloe, Daniel and Jamie, sister Philomena (McHugh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 XV10) from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Finnian's Church, Dillonstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

May he rest in peace