Rents rise by more than 10% in Louth

Rent in Louth continues to rise according to the latest quarterly rental report by Irish property website, Daft.ie.

In Louth, rents were on average 10.2% higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 than a year previously. The average advertised rent is now €1197, up 96% from its lowest point.

Nationwide, rents rose by an average of 9.8% in the year to December 2018.

A snapshot of average rents in Louth is as follows:

1 bedroom apartment - €846 - up 7.3% on 2017

2 bedroom house - €992 - up 9.9%

3 bedroom house - €1,155 - up 7.2%

4 bedroom house - €1,260 - up 7.3%

5 bedroom house - €1,382 - up 14.1%

To give an idea of the availability of rental properties in Louth at the moment, as of today (Sunday), there are 100 properties to rent in Louth - a county with a population of 128,884 people.

The Daft.ie Report is based on an analysis of the full database of properties posted for advertisement on Daft.ie up to February 2019. Average price figures are calculated from econometric regressions using standard methods.