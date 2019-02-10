Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday February 10 2019

The death has occurred of Helen Gilheaney (née McCormack) of Cappocksgate, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Josie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Andrew, daughters Emma and Victoria, brothers Padraig, Peter and James, grandchildren Aadam, Florence, Rhys, Ella and Alice, son-in-law Raf, Andrew's partner Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm and Sunday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. House private on Monday for removal.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Casey of Frankfield, Cork / Dundalk, Louth



On February 8 2019, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Gerry, Seven Oaks, Frankfield, late of the Ambulance Service HSE.

Dearly loved husband and friend of Eileen (nee Humphreys) and much loved father of Seán, Fiona, David, Kevin and the late Mary Elizabeth and loving brother of Loretta, Eilish, Mary and the late Patrick and Sr. Lilian.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters, son-in-law Ivan, daughter-in-law Yvonne, David’s partner Lynann, Seán’s partner Bridget, grandchildren Hannah, Conor, Laura and Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.

Service will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mark Sands of Seafield Road, Blackrock, Louth

On February 3 2019, surrounded by his loving and heartbroken parents, Paddy and Ruth and sisters Laura and Aoife. Mark died prematurely following a road accident in Austin, Texas, where he was studying. Mark’s short life was a celebration of love, kindness, intelligence, humour and high spirits.

His laughter and love were cherished, and will be tragically missed, by his parents, sisters, grandparents Richard and Joan Martin, aunts Mary, Annemarie, Elaine, and Lisa, uncle Richard, uncles-in-law Carl and Paul, aunt-in-law Catherine, cousins, and Laura’s partner, Andy. Mark will be missed and treasured also by his many friends in Iron Spikes, UCD and Blackrock.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (12th) from 3pm until 8pm. Liturgical Celebration of Mark's life will take place on Wednesday (13th) in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, at 11am, followed by private cremation on Thursday (14th).

House Private at all other times. No flowers please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McGovern of Drumcar, Louth



The death has occurred of Kevin McGovern (ex Garda Síochána), Drumcar, Dunleer and late of Glangevlin, Co Cavan, suddenly at his home.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas Fanning of 3 Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham, Louth



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. 9th February 2019. Tommy, beloved brother of the late William, Paddy, Nicholas, Nancy, Alice, Roseleen, Christina, Rita and May. Deeply regretted by his nieces Christina, Patricia and Nora, nephew James Paul, brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Kilsaran. Burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.

May he rest in peace







