LOUTH WEATHER: High wind and rain to "pick up this evening"

Local weather expert Louth Weather has updated its followers on the latest forecast as Storm Erik makes its way across Ireland and the UK.

As of 5.30pm this evening, the winds have died down around the local area, however they will return later tonight.

"From about 9pm the winds will pick up again reaching their strongest around 3am, when gusts of 80kph are likely. Heavy rain will arrive before midnight and will clear before dawn. Minimum temperatures 5°C."

Tomorrow looks like it might be better than first thought.

"Saturday starts with some showers but these should become less frequent as the day progresses, with long spells of sunshine developing. SW to west winds will continue strong through the morning but will ease from early afternoon. Max 10°C."