Dundalk IT scoops €321,000 for new Virtual Strategy

Louth TD has welcomed the €321,014 that has been approved for the Dundalk Institute of Technology under the new Innovation and Transformation Fund.

Deputy Fergus O’Dowd said: “My colleagues Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh T.D, and Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor T.D, informed me today of the great news that will see 22 projects across 23 educational institutions awarded a total of €23 million.

“The funding stream is designed to support higher education institutions that are designing new and innovative ways to encourage people to take up places in third level institutes, in particular new flexible options for learning.

“This particular funding for DKIT has been made available to develop and implement a strategy and framework for providing virtual student support.

“This is great news for everyone involved and I look forward to seeing the development of the strategy.”