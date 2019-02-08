NEW LAW
Legislation to deal with noisy neighbours being proposed
New legislation is currently being proposed to help people to deal their noisy neighbours.
However, in order to lodge the complaint, a person will have to provide their own name, which could potentially lead to some awkward changes with neighbours.
Fianna Fáil TD John Curran for Dublin mid-west spoke to The Irish Examiner yesterday and said: "People are afraid to do it because they are afraid of the neighbours. And the change I’m proposing is that a third party should be able to make a complaint.
"I see no reason why I shouldn’t be able to make a complaint on behalf of constituents. But it doesn’t have to be restricted to public reps. There’s no reason that a garda couldn’t make a complaint to the RTB or another third-party."
