LOUTH WEATHER: Strongest winds still to come later today

Local weather expert Louth Weather has predicted that the strongest winds from Storm Erik are expected to hit Louth around lunchtime today and then there is expected to be another hit around midnight tonight.

"I'm expecting strongest winds around lunchtime Friday and then a second period of strong winds around midnight / early Saturday. Gusts in excess of 70kph are likely. While we have had stronger winds before, the potential for even stronger gusts developing is there.

"If the storm tracks a small distance further south, this could lead to stronger winds, the reverse if it tracks further north. Either way I think the further north you are, the higher the wind speeds."