Deaths in Dundalk - Friday February 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Sean Browne Main Street, Blackrock, Louth / Clontarf, Dublin

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 5th February 2019. Sean beloved son of the late John and Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his son Don, sister Margaret Mc Cabe, brothers Paul and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sean’s Funeral will be Private

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nora Warren Larkin (née Kireran) of Mount Avenue., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home on February 8 2019. Nora beloved wife of the late Oliver Warren, and Jim Larkin and dear mother of Niall and sister of the late Sean, Eamonn and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her son, brother in law Peter, sisters in law, May, Kathleen, Briege, and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 5pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private at all times please.

May she rest in peace.