"We made it!" say Dundalk family after reaching €100k fundraising target

The family behind the Zoe Murphy appeal have finally reached their target of €100,000 needed to send 2-year-old Zoe to the US for vital SDR surgery.

Speaking to The Dundalk Democrat, Zoe's mum Lynda said: "We have actually received a phone call from a company who want to bridge the gap to get us to €100,000. So we made it!

"We still have some events planned that will go ahead as all funds will be needed along the way for rehabilitation afterward but we are just blown away that it’s happened so quickly.

"Zoe's initial date is February 2020 but we are on a cancellation list that will give us 45 days notice beforehand, so we are holding our breath for that email. Every family we spoke to got their date moved forward while on the cancellation list. 5 weeks we will be gone for, so it’s a long time."

The local family also received their last substantial amount of funding from a fundraiser organised by the family and friends of the late Robert McLoughlin, who was tragically killed in a road traffic accident on the Newry Road in October 2017. The Robert McLoughlin Cup raised €20,130.

