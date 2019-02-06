REPORT: Puppy farm, illegal poitín distillery and 'chop shop' uncovered in Castleblaney

According to RTE, following a search of a premises in Castleblayney Co. Monaghan on Wednesday, Gardaí have found a suspected “chop shop” as well as a stolen 171 Mercedes Benz, a puppy farm and an illegal Poitín distillery.

Detectives arrived to the scene and discovered a Mercedes car which is believed to have been stolen from an area in North Dublin. At the scene, Gardaí discovered what appeared to be large scale, “chop – shop” like operation being run from the premise in the Monaghan area.

A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The area is now sealed off and Gardaí are continuing their investigations with the ISPCA also being called in to deal with the animals found on the premises.