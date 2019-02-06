Dundalk Tidy Towns seek volunteers for new Navvy Bank project

Dundalk Tidy Towns committee are seeking volunteers to help with an upcoming project in the town.

The project aims to liven up the area of Navvy Bank Dundalk by using the area for a biodiversity project. The area which is a popular area among walkers in the town is destined to sparkle through the work of the volunteers.

The project would be good for keen gardeners in the town as volunteers are needed to help with strimming and raking grass, as well as moving grass along Navvy Wall. The committee also want volunteers to help with hedge planting and litter picking with all ages invited to attend.

The project begins on Saturday February 16 at 12.30pm at the Navvy Bank, weather permitting. The committee has asked that anyone who may be interested in attending and wants more information to contact them through their Facebook page @DundalkTidyTowns or just turn up on the day in old clothes ready to lend a hand.

People interested in participating in future tidy town’s events or being part of the tidy towns committee can also keep an eye on the Dundalk Tidy Towns Facebook page for updates as well as contacting dundalktidytowns@gmail.com for more information.