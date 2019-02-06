Planning lodged for six new houses on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk

Six new houses are planned for Hoey's Lane in Dundalk according to an application lodged with Louth County Council this week.

The application seeks permission to demolish the existing residential structure at the The Stables on Hoey's Lane and construct six dwellings in three in sets of semidetached dwellings.

The applicant, Mr Pat McArdle, also seeks permission for the upgrade of existing vehicular entrance for use as main vehicular access, car parking spaces, landscaping & associated site development works.

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation status, is due by March 31, 2019, with submission due by March 10.