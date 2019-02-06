Dundalk pulls together to help out nurses on strike

Louth nurses are gearing up for their third day of strike action tomorrow at the Louth County Hospital.

Around 40,000 nurses and midwives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are striking across the country over pay parity, which they say has lead to staff retention crisis.

Further strikes are also planned pn February 12, 13, and 14. And over last weekend, the INMO added February 19 and 21 to their schedule.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat local nurse and Dundalk INMO chair Colette Vize said the nurses are hoping that tomorrows weather will be kind to them after they endured freezing temperatures last week and torrential rain during yesterdays strike. Luckily though some local heroes have dropped down to the picket line to help the nurses out.

Colette says: "A lovely gentleman from Glenwood donated a gazebo yesterday to keep us dry!

"The Maxol filling station and Clarke’s across the road have kept us fed with soup and sandwiches and teas and coffee. DKIT kept us dry with umbrellas yesterday. And random members of the public have stopped by with sweets and chocolates - the nurses favorite!

"We also had hand warmers and heat packs donated by passers-by and retired nurses have been sending over sandwiches and scones. Tiger in the Marshes also donated some waterproof ponchos.

"Please God it stays dry tomorrow!"

DKIT students union are also organising a bus to the protest in Dublin this Saturday.

A spokesperson for DKITSU said: "The SU will organise a bus to the Nursing protest in Dublin this Saturday. To put your hold your spot please fill be the sheet in the Students Union from tomorrow from 11am. Return bus will cost €5. If needs be we will arrange for two pick ups and drop offs. The first at DkIT and the second in Drogheda. Can you let your classes know. Bus leaving DkIT @ 10.30am. Returning after the protest."

Meanwhile, many local councillors have been circulating the below image which shows how payscales for nurses have changed over the last decade.