AIB warns Louth customers about phone scam

AIB bank has warned customers in Co Louth of a phone scam which is currently doing the rounds across the country.

A spokesperson for AIB said: "Consumers are receiving calls from fraudsters pretending to be from a utility company e.g. Eir. They tell you that your broadband has been compromised and they need to log in to your pc/laptop to stop it being used for money laundering. This is a scam. Do not divulge personal information or transfer your money based on one of these calls, even if they say you are assisting an investigation."