Luxury spa and hotel gets go-ahead along Carlingford Lough

A luxury four-star hotel and spa has been given recommendation for planning permission in Rostrevor, overlooking Carlingford Lough.

The Seven Hills Hotel and Spa was proposed by developer Miceal Tinnelly in 2017. At that time he proposed a 35-acre space around the Greenpark Road into a luxury 100-bed hotel with views of Carlingford Lough.

However, the plans were objected by Newry, Mourne and Down District Councils.

This year the developer resubmit his application with new information and has received the necessary recommended planning approval. Final approval for the business venture will be granted by a committee in March.

Considering that the new hotel will be located within the Mourne Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and close to the listed building, Rostrevor House, the local council have taken great care to ensure new buildings don't disturb the areas protected heritage areas and incredible views.