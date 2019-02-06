Gardai

Expensive phone call for driver as Dundalk Gardai make stop

Gardai from the Dundalk Roads Policiing Unit observed a driver on their mobile phone while driving, and upon pulling the driver over they also noticed they had no insurance as well.

A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the driver and court will follow.

That's going to be an expensive phone call....