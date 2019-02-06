Gardai
Expensive phone call for driver as Dundalk Gardai make stop
Stop
Expensive phone call for driver as Dundalk Gardai make stop
Gardai from the Dundalk Roads Policiing Unit observed a driver on their mobile phone while driving, and upon pulling the driver over they also noticed they had no insurance as well.
A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the driver and court will follow.
That's going to be an expensive phone call....
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit: Driver observed on mobile phone while driving. Driver also had no insurance. Car seized and FCPN issued and court to follow pic.twitter.com/wCYT3B2EIe— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on