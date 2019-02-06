LOUTH GAA
Kerry man meets Louth GAA fan on cycling trip through Tanzania
Tomás Mac an t-Saoir with his new pal in Tanzania
A Kerry man who is embarking on a charity cycle from Egypt to South Africa ran into a Louth GAA fan whilst making his way through Tanzania in South Africa yesterday.
Tomás Mac an t-Saoir shared an image of him with his new pal in the Louth GAA jersey on Twitter.
He said:
So today I passed a young lad wearing... A @louthgaa jersey! W/ further info from @DannyRock855 - his name is Goodluck Amandi, had a trial w/ @naomhmairtin. I met him today in the middle of nowhere, here in Tanzania. A feckin Louth jersey, in Tanzania! Love it #ardorothar pic.twitter.com/hKpx52rFNl— Tomás Mac an t-Saoir (@SearsToms) February 5, 2019
