Castleblayney 'chop shop' uncovered by gardai

A man has been arrested after a search in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan on Tuesday night.

Detectives arrived to the scene and discovered a Mercedes car which is believed to have been stolen from an area in North Dublin. At the scene, Gardaí discovered what appeared to be large scale, 'chop – shop'-like operation being run from the premise in the Monaghan area.

One man, aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is being held in Castleblayney Garda station. Investigations are still ongoing with an examination of the area expected to take place later today.