Dundalk couple star in new RTE show tonight

Dundalk entrepreneurs Karen and Frank Daly of The Academy Masterplan take centre stage as the first of six Irish companies being put through their paces on RTE’s new business focused series Strictly Business, which follows the fortunes of small Irish businesses as they endeavour to make it big or even bigger on the local and ultimately global stage.

Karen and Brian launched The Academy by Karen Daly in Dundalk in 2015 with a mission to “educate, excite and empower”. By 2018, a second branch opened in Newry with continued demand leading them to take their brand online.

The inspiration for their business came to Karen after she decided to lose weight upon seeing herself in a hotel mirror at a friend’s wedding in 2008.

“I didn’t like what I saw", says Karen. "I wasn’t healthy. I didn’t feel good. I didn’t have energy. But I needed motivation and seeing myself that day was it.” – and so the mother-of-two lost four stone — in eight months.

Now 42, Karen’s weight loss has changed her life. The Queen’s University Economics and Finance graduate quit her job as a recruitment consultant to work with people trying to lose weight. “I felt more fulfilled helping people get healthy than helping people to get jobs.”

Shortly after, she and her husband, fitness trainer, Frank started a food business - a range of healthy ready meals called Slender Choice, which was featured on Dragon’s Den in 2012 and sold in supermarkets across the Emerald Isle and was bought out by Karro Food Group, a UK company, in 2015. By then Karen had realised that a lot of overweight people had one thing in common: they couldn’t cook.

“I know what feels like. I gained two stone in college because I thought that cooking pasta and throwing in a jar of sauce made me a chef, but I didn’t understand food and I gained a lot of weight as a result.

“You can count calories all you want but enabling people to enjoy food, through cooking food, will help you be well and get healthy — for good.”

Karen wanted to continue to learn so she returned to college to study Weight Management and graduated with an MSc from the University of Chester in 2017.

Karen believes that there are no bad foods, only foods consumed badly. She also believes that Irish people are losing basic cooking skills “everything from boiling an egg to knowing what a herb looks like”.

“I want to teach people the basics that a generation has lost. The only way to maximise nutrition is to cook for yourself. I know because we were in the ready meal business. If a product is on the shelf for five days, there are nutrients being lost. In the past 50 years, we are eating more calories than ever, but getting few nutrients.”

Frank, a qualified fitness instructor, runs High-Intensity Impact Training (HIIT) sessions and ensures the app workouts are suitable for all levels of fitness.

“I want to help women like me,” says Karen. “I didn’t really know what to do. I didn’t know what advice to listen to. I wanted someone to help me understand food. That’s what The Academy Masterplan does. And we’re here to help you on the way.”

Fashion designer Sonya Lennon and Brian Lee of Freshly Chopped will help Dundalk-based Karen and Frank and their company find a path to their business ambition “to be as big as O’Brien’s”.

Each week Sonya takes on a different challenge and drafts in a host of industry experts including Tom Keogh (CEO, Keogh’s Crisps), Colette Twomey (CEO, Clonakilty Black Pudding Company) and Fionn Davenport (Guide Book author Lonely Planet & Travel Journalist).

Tune in tonight (Wednesday, February 6) at 7.30pm on RTE One to see how Karen and Frank’s Academy goes to plan!