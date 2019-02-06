Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday February 6 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Gaynor Snr of Antiduff, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan and formerly Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Co. Louth and San Francisco, California.



On Tuesday February 5, 2019, peacefully at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan. Leaving behind his beloved wife Rose (nee Kiernan) his daughter Rosanna, sons Ciaron, Pat and Terry, brothers Sean and Oliver, sisters Eilish and Breda, brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Noel, Stacy, Ciaron, Mike, Conor, Eimhin, Lauren and Kylie, great-grandchildren, Aimee , Cian, Harley and Leah, daughters-in-law Aisling, Ger and Lisa, son-in-law Shaun all his relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Antiduff, Ballyhaise on Wednesday from 2 pm until 8 pm.

House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, thence travel to Mosstown cemetery, Dunleer for committal prayers and burial arriving at 2.45 pm approx.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Angela Hall (née Dowdall) Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilsaran, Co. Louth

On February 3, 2019, peacefully at Lusk Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of the late Sharon and Michael; sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday Feb 6, from 3.30 - 5.30 p.m. Removal on Thursday Feb 7 morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m.

Mass followed by funeral to adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace