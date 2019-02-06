Louth man to take on 'world's toughest ultra-marathon' in Alaska for a great cause

Louth businessman Brian Bell is stepping out of his normal daily routine to complete his most difficult challenge to date.

Brian is going to take on Alaska to run the "world’s longest and toughest winter ultra-marathon" in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital, a charity close to his heart.

Originally from Wexford, but living in county Louth, Brian and his wife Sharon had a vision to offer a wonderful level of care to the children in their local area of Annagassan and set up Pugwash Bay Ltd.

Brian has fundraised for Temple Street Children’s Hospital on numerous occasions. So what’s new about this event?

The ITI 1000 Iditarod trail invitational race is not for the light-hearted, this is known as the world’s longest and toughest winter ultra-marathon. Only the most experienced racers would dare to compete. Temperatures can vary from -50F to 35F; with a multitude of weather conditions within any 24 hours.

Participants must be self-sufficient and reply only on the supplies they carry with them or have sent ahead prior to the race. This will require human willpower like no other:

“Only the most qualified applicants are selected for this daunting challenge each year.”

There are only seven checkpoints throughout this race where participants can get some hot and cold water and set up some lodgings. Some stations may sell lodgings or a meal.

Brian will begin his race on February 24 at 2pm at Knik Lake. After 59 Miles Brian will meet his first checkpoint at Yentna Station, then at 90 miles he will meet his second checkpoint at Skwentna Roadhouse. Coming up on 130 miles and he will meet his third checkpoint at Finger Lake. With the dawning of the 150 mile mark Brian will meet his fourth checkpoint at Rainy Pass (Here the ITI 150 racers will finish). Brian will travel another 50 miles to meet his fifth checkpoint at Rohn at the 200 mile marker. The second last checkpoint is at 300 miles away at Nikolai and the Final Checkpoint is 350 miles down the track at McGraths.

All donations are greatly welcomed and anyone willing to support such a courageous venture can donate through the Pugwashbay.ie website or through any of our branches.

Athlete tracking goes live February 24 at www.iditarodtrailinvitational.com/2019race/athletetracking

Sharon and Brian began Pugwash Bay Ltd with one school where they started their journey taking care of the children in the surrounding areas.

Here they catered from infant’s right up to school-aged children; some of which will be young adults now. This setting is still in operation and offers sessional care to children from 2.5 years of age. Sharon and Brian had wonderful support from the families and staff and so this vision grew and with it so did the Pugwash Bay family.

Pugwash Bay Ltd currently has six highly successful services across the Northeast and caters for children from four months to 12 years across their various settings. Each setting offers a high level of care from teams of highly qualified professionals thus ensuring each child’s needs, health and well-being is catered for to the highest standards. Pugwash Bay Ltd offers an open door policy and strives to work in partnership with our parents. Our staffs are renowned for their caring approach and treat every child with respect and provide a home from home warm loving environment.