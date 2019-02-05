Learn, network and grow your business at Local Enterprise Week

“It’s time to visit the Local Enterprise Office website to book your places for our brilliant line-up of business events.”

That was Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr Liam Reilly speaking this week at the launch of the Local Enterprise Week programme of events for 2019.



Taking place across Louth from March 4 to 8, these free events provide local business people with the opportunity to learn, network and grow their business. Local Enterprise Week is planned and managed by the team at the Local Enterprise Office in Louth.

Speaking at the launch Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, explained: “We know from supporting businesses throughout the year that running a business can be lonely and challenging. We also know that business owners need to consistently update their knowledge and skills in order to deal with these challenges. Our programme of events includes advice for scaling your business, improving efficiency, protecting it from cyber threats, increasing diversity and so much more.”

The week features specially themed events for food producers and retailers. Network Louth will also host an event to celebrate International Women’s Day which falls during Local Enterprise Week.

“We team up with all of the various stakeholders in the Enterprise sector in Louth. These include the Chambers of Commerce, the Enterprise Centres, Enterprise Ireland, Louth County Enterprise Fund, Microfinance Ireland, Network Louth, M1 Skillnet and many, many more. Our aim is to provide local business people in Louth with valuable learning and networking opportunities and to connect them with all the supports available to help their business to thrive.”

The highlight of the week will be the announcement of the county winners of the National Enterprise Awards. This event will take place on Friday 8th March at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk and is proudly supported by Dundalk Credit Union. The overall winner will represent Louth in the National Enterprise Award finals at the Mansion House, Dublin in May.

Thomas concluded: “Explore our programme of events on www.localenterprise.ie/louth. Book places at your preferred events and make time for you and your business. You won’t regret it.”