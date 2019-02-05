Address in Louth raided as part of Garda investigation into child pornography

An address in County Louth has been raided by gardai as part of nationwide operation 'Operation Ketch'.

Operation Ketch targets suspects involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Searches have been carried out in 11 counties in total across the country. Follow up searches are anticipated to be carried out in the next few days.

Digital material has been seized for forensic examination at all addresses searched.

According to gardai, liaison is being maintained with the Child & Family Agency regarding any child protection concerns that arise.

Operation Ketch 5 is the latest phase of an on-going search and recovery operation targeting suspects involved in the possession and distribution of Child Exploitation Material (Child Pornography) either through Social Network sites or via File Sharing Networks.

The Online Child Exploitation Unit (OnCE) at the Garda National Protection Services Bureau is leading out the Operation.

Warrants to search have been executed at 23 addresses nationwide pursuant to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998. The searches were conducted by the Online Child Exploitation Unit and the newly established Divisional Protection Service Units and local Detective Units.

The timing of the operation is to coincide with Safer Internet Day 2019, during which An Garda Síochána will, in conjunction with Webwise, be promoting the ‘Be in Ctrl’ Schools Programme which aims to inform students of the risk of online exploitation, raise awareness regarding safe online behaviour and empower young people to seek help and report incidents to the Gardaí.