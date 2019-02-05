GoFundMe efforts for Blackrock man Mark Sands reaches $26,000

Third-year UCD student, Mark Sands from Blackrock, was in a serious accident while on an exchange trip in Austin, Texas.

In the early morning hours of February 1st he was struck by a car while riding a Lime scooter.

He was in a critical condition following emergency brain surgery and sadly passed away early on Monday morning. A GoFundMe has been set up following the tragedy to raise funds for Mark’s family.

Message on Mark’s GoFundMe reads: ‘If you've ever been lucky enough to meet Mark you've surely noticed his constant smile. He was one of the most charming and amusing people you will ever meet. Mark never met a stranger or someone he didn't like. He had a passion for everyone he knew and he always looked out for others. However, in this moment, he needs us to look out for him.’

UCD Net Society also posted a tribute to the 3rd Year Computer Science Student.