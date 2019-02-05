Dundalk Gardai warn homeowners to lock sheds after break-ins

There were six burglaries reported across Dundalk between January 28 and February 4.

Four of them were in Dundalk town centre. A further two took place off the Ardee Road and one in Greenore. One of the burglaries was at a licensed premises.

A male has been identified in relation to one of the house break-ins which took place off the Avenue Road.

In two of the break-ins, sheds were broken into and lawnmowers and a power washer were stolen.

In another property, three gold rings were taken from a bedroom.

Gardai have warned local homeowners to ensure that their sheds are secured and to not leave valuable items visible.