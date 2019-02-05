UPDATE: Vehicle collision at Seatown Place in Dundalk this morning

Emergency services are attending the scene of a vehicle collision this morning on Seatown Place in Dundalk.

Three fire tenders and two ambulances are at the scene.

Early reports suggest the car mounted the footpath and collided with railings outside a building.

Fire personnel had to remove the roof of the car to gain access to the vehicle.

A person, understood to be a woman, has been removed by ambulance from the scene. There is no report yet on her condition.

More as we get it.

UPDATE: AA Roadwatch has said that Jocelyn Street will be closed until 1pm due to the "serious collision".

"LOUTH: Jocelyn St in Dundalk is closed between Jocelyn Drive and Castle Rd as Gardai deal with a serious collision there. It is expected to remain closed until approx. 1pm."

PICTURE: Twitter/@DundalksNews