Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday February 5 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Reidy (née Sullivan) of Gurteen, Castleisland, Kerry / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully on February 4, 2019 in the presence of her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, her children Patricia, Gerrard, Úna, Katie, Denis and Siobhán, sons-in-law, her adored 7 grandchldren, Elizabeth, Jack, Caoimhe, Brendan, Fiona, Charlie and Jerry, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Larkin (née Murray) of Irish Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Leo and dear mother of Derek, Marie, Gary and the late Dave. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Zelda and Lee, grandchildren Kayleigh Kalvin, Trinity, Shauna and Zaragh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Derek, Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk (Eircode A91 W110) from 7pm to 10pm on Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am, via The Acre, to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning, please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Angela Hall (née Dowdall) of Swords, Dublin / Kilsaran, Louth



On February 3, 2019, peacefully at Lusk Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of the late Sharon and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, niece, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace







