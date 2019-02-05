Tributes paid to Blackrock man killed in Texas road accident

A young Blackrock man has died after a tragic road accident in Austin Texas.

Mark Sands (21) passed away on Sunday after the accident which occurred on Friday.

It is understood he was struck by a car in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mark had been studying in Texas as part of an exchange programme.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up and has raised more than €24,000.

On the page it says:

“If you've ever been lucky enough to meet Mark you've surely noticed his constant smile.

“He was one of the most charming and amusing people you will ever meet. Mark never met a stranger or someone he didn't like.

“He had a passion for everyone he knew, and he always looked out for others. However, in this moment, he needs us to look out for him.”

Mark's mother Ruth has said the family are overwhelmed by the support they have received.

"We are overwhelmed by all your support. Your comments are uplifting and a great comfort to us. Marks organs are being harvested at 10am here 4pm Irish time.

"Could you please play the U2 song Elevation and take a few minutes to remember him. It was a very special song between Mark and I and one I was going to dance with him at his wedding and do our goofy dance.

"It would mean a lot to me. It will be playing in the operating theatre when they work on him. We fly home later today. Such sadness is overwhelming us."

The GoFundMe page can be access here