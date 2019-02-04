Louth girl guide scoops prize in First Lego League finals

A Louth girl was on an Irish Girl Guides team that scooped first place in the research category of the FIRST LEGO League Leinster finals, which took place recently in Dublin City University (DCU).

Clodagh Young (13) of Glyde Guides, Louth, spent several months working on the project, which explored how astronauts could grow vegetables in space. Her other team-mates, all members of the Irish Girl Guides, came from all around the country, which made working together challenging.

They met five times for full day workshops in DCU’s Lego Innovation Studio and, fittingly, chose the name ‘Sparrots’ as their team name (sparrots = carrots & space)!

As well as developing a research project based on identifying a human physical or social problem faced during long-duration space exploration and proposing a solution, the girls also had to design, build and programme a robot to undertake various challenges on a themed playing field during the finals. They named their robot Pablo!

The FIRST LEGO League is an international competition involving children and young people from age 11 to 16 from 80 countries. The teams operate under a signature core set of values, which include teamwork, sharing of experience, discovery, the spirit of friendly competition and co-operation.

Clodagh hugely enjoyed taking part in the competition and winning the research category was the icing on the cake. She felt “honoured” to be on Team Sparrots and says her favourite quote (from IGG’s international camp in 2017) is “girls with dreams become women with vision”.