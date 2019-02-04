Dundalk scouts hall broken into last night

Crime

Local Crime

Louth scout troop St Patrick's Scouts had their hall on Castletown Road broken into last night.

Taking to Twitter today, they revealed that although nothing had been taken, the place had been ransacked.

"Sad to say our hall was broken into last night. Nothing taken as there's nothing of value or money kept in the hall. Please keep an eye out for each other and report anything suspicious."