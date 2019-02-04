Green Party announce North Louth candidates for May elections

The Green Party in Co Louth has announced the selection of three of its candidates for next May's Local Elections following the conclusion of the Party selection process.

Sitting Councillor for Dundalk South, Marianne Butler will seek to retain her seat, while in Dundalk Carlingford, where Mark Dearey is stepping down, party colleague Eoin Daly from Dundalk, will be putting himself before the electorate for the first time.

In the Ardee Electoral Area, Tallanstown local Sean Connolly will be hoping to build on Green gains made previously by former Councillor, Mary Kavanagh.

Reflecting on the forthcoming elections, Cllr Butler, wished her new running mates every success and expressed her confidence that the Greens can return with three seats in May.

The local Cllr said: "I am delighted to be joined by two outstanding new candidates, who with me, are determined to listen to our communities and ensure that the Council delivers quality public services to them. We are committed to the building of public housing, which in turn takes rent pressure off the private housing stock.

"Uniquely too we understand the opportunities that the new low carbon economy presents for public transport, farming, construction, manufacturing, and our town centres and we intend to drive Council policy in that direction. We are looking forward to the campaign and to making sustainable change happen in County Louth."Eoin's Vision

I believe that with its people and landscape Louth can be an example of how we can face the environmental challenges ahead, without sacrificing social or economic growth."