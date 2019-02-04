Brexit
UK Prime Minister Theresa May to make border visit tomorrow
May to visit local business owners as part of trip
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit the border tomorrow, as part of a visit during which she will give a speech on Brexit in Northern Ireland.
As is being reported by RTE News this morning, Prime Minister May is due to address British commitments regarding the border on the island of Ireland.
It has not yet been confirmed where exactly the UK leader will visit but it has been reported that she will meet with local business owners during her trip.
