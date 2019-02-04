Linus English to contest local election in Dundalk South

At a meeting of Blackrock/Haggardstown Fine Gael held last week, Linus English was nominated to contest the forthcoming local elections to be held on May 24.

He was proposed by Mary Clarke and seconded by former Cllr John McGuinness, who said Linus was “a hard worker; dedicated to the area for many years and he was proud to support the nomination”.

Robert McDowell, son of former Fine Gael Councillor the late Robin McDowell said he fully supported Linus’ nomination.

“Linus was born in Haggardstown, was raised on the Main Street Blackrock, and now lives in Dromiskin, he has the perfect geography to understand the needs of the area”, said McDowell.

Linus said he was honoured and proud to be selected to go forward to the Selection Convention to be held in the Crowne Plaza on Monday 18th February 2019.

“I want to make sure the people of the area get a fair deal in housing, roads and community grants as well as representing people with individual needs,” said Linus, who works in the motor trade and is currently a taxi operator.

The meeting was chaired by Paddy Malone. Mary Clarke was elected as secretary of the branch on the proposal of Linus English and seconded by John Nugent.