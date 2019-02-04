Deaths in Dundalk - Monday February 4 2019

The death has occurred of Mark Sands of Seafield Road, Blackrock, Louth

On 3rd February 2019, Mark left this world gently and peacefully surrounded by his loving and heartbroken parents, Paddy and Ruth, and sisters Laura and Aoife.

Mark died prematurely following a road accident in Austin, Texas where he was studying. Mark’s short life was a celebration of love, kindness, intelligence, humour and high spirits.

His laughter and love were cherished, and will be tragically missed, by his parents, sisters, grandparents Richard and Joan Martin, aunts Mary, Annemarie, Elaine, and Lisa, uncle Richard, uncles-in-law Carl and Paul, aunt-in-law Catherine, cousins, and Laura’s partner, Andy.

Mark will be missed and treasured also by his many friends in Iron Spikes, UCD and Blackrock.

Funeral arrangements later

May his gentle soul rest in peace