Visit to north Louth see top German minister pledge support for 'Backstop'

One of the most senior members of the German Cabinet has pledged the ongoing support of the EU’s most powerful State to the retention of the ‘backstop’ contained in the withdrawal agreement reached between the UK and EU Member States, including Ireland.

The so-called backstop is designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland which could arise as a consequence of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Senator Ged Nash explained: “Katarina is a member of Labour’s sister party, the German SPD. She contacted me to arrange this high level visit as she was anxious to see for herself what life is like in a border community, how life has changed for the better in recent years and precisely why businesses, workers and the local community in general need the protection that the backstop gives Ireland in the context of the UK’s planned withdrawal from the EU.

“The visit saw Katarina visit Flagstaff and journey along the narrow country roads that weave from north to south. She could see for herself how the border effectively no longer exists thanks to the Good Friday Agreement and Ireland and the UK’s joint membership of the EU, the single market and the Customs Union.

“Our meetings with Border Communities Against Brexit, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, SIPTU, Louth County Council, the East Border Region Committee and the Centre for Cross Border Studies left the Minister under no illusions as to the importance of Germany and our other EU colleagues continuing support for the agreed backstop and for the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I was pleased to arrange this important visit and to see the German government recommit its support for the Irish position as we enter the Brexit endgame.”