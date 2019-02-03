Wildlife
WATCH: Seriously cute seal pup released back into sea in north Louth
Gyles Quay
Local man Stephen O'Connor captured moment a seal pup was released back into the wild at Gyles Quay in north Louth yesterday.
Seal Rescue Ireland released three pups in total into the Irish Sea on Saturday.
Seal Rescue Ireland works to rescue, rehabilitate and release grey and common seals from around the Irish coast
Watched @seal_rescue Seal Rescue Ireland release these 3 back into the sea at Gyles Quay earlier today, @AnimalPlanet were there filming the entire thing— Stephen O'Connor (@SOCONNORDLK) February 2, 2019
@DundalkDemocrat pic.twitter.com/TB9EwgrPs8
