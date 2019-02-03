Wildlife

WATCH: Seriously cute seal pup released back into sea in north Louth

Local man Stephen O'Connor captured moment a seal pup was released back into the wild at Gyles Quay in north Louth yesterday.

Seal Rescue Ireland released three pups in total into the Irish Sea on Saturday.

Seal Rescue Ireland works to rescue, rehabilitate and release grey and common seals from around the Irish coast