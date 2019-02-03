Dundalk man lost an incredible NINE stone in one year

In just one year, Dundalk man Andrew Maddy has incredibly lost over nine stone, but what he’s lost in weight, he’s certainly gained in quality of life!

Andrew, a local Train Driver, quickly became known for his hilarious sense of humour and consumption of eggs which lead him to be known as “The Egg Man”.

“I had been feeling really bad about myself for a long time before I took the plunge. My self confidence was probably at its lowest ever point and because of this, I did not engage with people or socialise at all. I had buried my head in the sand for too long and could not see a way out.”

The turning point for Andrew was seeing a photo of himself and a few friends at the Christmas Party in 2017. He decided at that point, he needed to change something.

A friend of Andrews, Ceire Maguire had joined Fighting Fit in Dundalk earlier that year and she was raving about the place to him. She was describing the short and effective workouts, the personalised diet plans for each individual person and Andrew was intrigued.

“ She told me there were people of all shapes and sized there so I wouldn’t feel as if I was the biggest person in the room. She encouraged me to try their free week trial and that if I didn’t like it at least I wasn’t out any money.”

Andrew worked extremely hard, we stayed committed and he kept communication open with his team of coaches from the very moment he joined us.

“If I were to go back and give myself one bit of advice now, I’d say : Take each day as it comes and celebrate each pound as it goes.

“Believe in yourself, it can be done! It’s a hard road but it’s an enjoyable one. Fighting Fit has not only changed my life but I think it has saved my life. The help and support I have gotten from these guys is unbelievable. They have encouraged not only me, but every member every step of the way. Anyone reading this who is in the same position I was twelve months ago, give the free week a go. I promise you it will be the best decision you will ever make!”