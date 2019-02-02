Louth leave Laois in their wake with Croke Park win

Allianz National Football League

Division 3

Louth 3-8 Laois 1-9



Maybe it was the salubrious setting of Croke Park that inspired Louth to get over the line. Maybe it was simple maths, the law of averages had to be broken but ultimately it was the players that decided enough was enough. Using the weight of a 10 game losing streak to good effect to beat Laois.

Laois, the form team coming into the game having beaten Down last weekend, were punished for breaking training regulations in the build up to last year's Championship. Their punishment was losing a home game at O’Moore Park, hence the game at GAA HQ - that switch proved crucial.

Louth, in the wide open space of Croke Park, looked a side that learned from each of those losses, turning the game in their favour at various crucial junctures. More importantly, for this youthful squad, which for many of them this was their first experience in the Mecca of Gaelic Games, and they looked at ease.

Both sides tuned out the echo of the practically empty stadium. Laois' Ross Munnelly opened the scoring with a neatly worked mark and he quickly followed with one from play.

Just as things were about to get worrying for Louth Ryan Burns settled his side down with a free.

Then came the blitzkrieg. Two goals in a minute.

The first, coming Conor Early steam rolled through the middle of the Laois defence and fired to the net. The Plunkett’s man was picked out by Sam Mulroy after some good work from John Clutterbuck.

Mulroy was again involved for the second, laying on the pass at the end of a slick hand passing move for Ryan Burns to palm in at the back stick.

The confidence grew in the Louth ranks and under Wayne Kierans' newly adopted game plan, defending a lead was suiting them more and more.

It got better, Louth opened up the Laois rearguard only for Burns to win a penalty for a football he neatly dispatched the penalty. 3-1 to 0-3.

Laois were understandably shell shocked and received a further setback when midfielder Kieran Lillis got his marching orders for an off the ball incident with Sam Mulroy.

Conor Branigan fired over Louth’s first from play one of five starters from county champions Newtown Blues, Munnelly kept Laois in touch with a brace of free’s.

Louth would end the half with fourteen men - Conor Early again picked up a black card. Early’s midfield partner Tommy Durnin pointed with the use of Hawkeye before they suffered for indiscipline.

A kick out mix up between Anthony Williams and Louth goalkeeper Fergal Sheekey forced Williams to foul Laois full forward Colm Murphy. Munnelly dispatched the penalty to leave it 3-4 to 1-6 at the break.

Burns continued where he left off at the resumption with a point from play when Conall McKeever nearly snuck in for a goal after a quick free kick.

Donie Kingston introduced at the break, pulled one back before Burns kept Louth ticking over with a free before he was subbed off injured.

Indiscipline caught up with Louth again with Louth Andy McDonnell picking up a black card yet Louth didn’t suffer.

Tommy Durnin did make two goal line saves in this period but Louth slowed down the clock in composed fashion. Conall McKeever ran in a point at the end of one these long plays of holding on to possession.

When Sam Mulroy landed a long range free, the reds weren’t to be denied.

Louth were deserved winners. One streak ending and another beginning perhaps.



LOUTH: Fergal Sheekey; Fergal Donohoe, Emmet Carolan, Dan Corcoran; Anthony Williams, Bevan Duffy, John Clutterbuck; Tommy Durnin (0-1), Conor Early (1-0); Conor Branigan (0-1), Ciaran Downey, Conall McKeever (0-1); Andy McDonnell, Sam Mulroy (0-2,1m, 1f), Ryan Burns (2-3, Pen 1m, 2f). Subs: C Early BC (30), James Califf for C Early (37), A McDonnell BC (48), Declan Byrne for R Burns (51) Hugh Osbourne for D Corcoran (58) Eoghan Duffy for A McDonnell (61) Ruairi Moore for C McKeever (66) B Duffy BC (72) J Clutterbuck BC (77).

LAOIS: Graham Brody; David Seale, Shane Nerney, Adam Campion; Stephen Attride, Robbie Piggott, Gareth Dillon; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Damien O’Connor, Conor Boyle, Sean Byrne; Ross Munnelly (1-6, Pen 1m, 4f), Colm Murphy (0-1, 1f), Paul Kingston. Subs: Martin Scully for Seán Byrne (2), Colm Begley for M Scully (23), Donie Kingston (0-2, 1f) for D Seale (Half-Time), Evan O’Carroll for D O’Connor (Half-Time), Mark Barry for R Munnelly (56), Paul Cahillane for C Murphy (66).Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)