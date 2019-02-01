North Louth weapons find part of probe into 'dissident Republican' groups

According to a garda statement this evening, an operation is currently underway near Omeath as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of dissident Republican groups.

As part of the investigation a search operation commenced this morning on lands near Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

During the searches to date Gardaí have recovered a substantial quantity of ammunition of varied calibre along with a mortar tube (pending examination by Garda ballistics experts).

Army EOD are currently assisting at the site and a cordon is currently in place. The search is expected to continue into tomorrow.

The operation is being led by members of the Garda Special Detective and Emergency Response Units. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a ‘live’ operation and further updates will follow.